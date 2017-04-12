Egg-cellent Easter hats at the largest women’s hat store in the USA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Have you picked out your Easter hat yet?

Here in New Orleans, folks do it big with their beautiful and outrageous Easter head wear. News with a Twist's Kenny Lopez went to local hat store "Fleur De Paris" to check out their egg-cellent Easter hats!

Joseph Parrino, owner of Fleur De Paris, said when it comes to Easter or Mardi Gras or the Kentucky Derby, everyone wants big, bold, and bright hats.

"Feathers, ribbon, but you have to be comfortable," he said.

And not every head is the same.

"We do a good job of matching the right person with the right hat. Every hat is made in house, and we never duplicate a hat design. You know everyone wants a Easter hat that is different," Parrino said.

Fleur de Paris is the largest millinery women's hat store in the country. Fleur de Paris is located at 523 Royal Street in the French Quarter.

For more information, click HERE.