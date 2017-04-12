Commuters go green for Bike to Work Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans commuters went green today and took their bikes to work.

They met for a bicycle convoy this morning in Lafayette Square for the 6th annual Nola Bike to Work Day.

Bicyclists enjoyed free coffee and breakfast before putting their feet to the pedals.

The annual event -- put on by Bike Easy -- aims to keep New Orleans healthy and help out the environment at the same time.

This year, organizers also launched a month-long biking challenge for businesses and colleagues to bike together.

Cyclists who log miles and earn the most points are eligible for prizes, including gift certificates to local restaurants and free entry to bike festivals. Click here for more info.