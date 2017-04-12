Beauty Tips with Dr. Burkenstock: The A.G.E. gene

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Did you know that your genes determine how your skin ages?

Much like it determines whether you’re tall or short, if you know the differences in your genes, Dr. Kelly Burkenstock with Skin Body Health in Metairie and Mandeville can customize treatment protocol for your skin.

"If we find out where your genes may be weaker, we can actually halt the aging process," she says.

Glycation is also known as the A.G.E. gene, or age. It’s highly affected by sugar, and it makes you age quicker.

That's why it's so important to have your skin DNA analyzed.

Call Dr. Burkenstock’s office today for your skin DNA analysis and custom skin program.