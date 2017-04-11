Would you eat it? Charoset

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Since it's Passover, Test Kitchen Taylor made Susy and LBJ a traditional Passover dish: charoset. Charoset is one of the items on the seder plate, an important part of the holiday. Each item on the seder plate represents an important part of the story of Passover- the Jews Journey from slavery in Egypt to freedom. Charoset represents the mortar that was used by Hebrew slaves to build the storehouses or pyramids of Egypt.

This recipe is Taylor's family recipe and it's served on matzo - traditional unleavened bread. Susy and LBJ loved the dish, especially the apples. Susy even went back for a second after the show!

Have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor to try? Send it to twist@wgno.com!

Charoset

Ingredients:

-4 apples

-2 TBSP honey

-1 TBSP cinnamon

-1 TBSP sugar

-1/2 cup chopped walnuts

-1/3 cup Kedem grape juice or Manischewitz Wine (Concord Grape)

-1 box Matzos

Directions:

-Peel and dice apples

-Add in walnuts, cinnamon, sugar, honey and wine or juice

-Taste to see if it's missing anything!

-Dollop onto matzo crackers

-Enjoy!

Tip: Taylor likes to refrigerate the charoset for an hour or two so that it thickens, and all the flavors really meld together.

Happy Passover!