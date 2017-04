× Willie Nelson, Avett Brothers and Sheryl Crow to play Shrine on Airline in July

METAIRIE, La. — The Outlaw Music Festival Tour is making a stop at the Shrine on Airline.

Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, The Avett Brothers, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real and other artists will perform Saturday, July 1, at the home of the New Orleans Baby Cakes in Metairie.

According to the festival’s website, the festival will also feature local cuisine, craft beers and local arts and crafts vendors.

Tickets for the festival go on sale at 10 a.m. April 21.