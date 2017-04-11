Who’s sleeping at the Shrine on Airline? One man moves in and makes baseball history

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Chris Trew knew he'd have to inflate his air mattress.

He'd have to blow it up every night for five nights.

Chris is not camping out at a national park. He is in the middle of America's national pastime.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is inside New Orleans Baby Cakes baseball stadium, the Shrine on Airline.

That's where Chris is spending a week.

He's making baseball history by being the first man to ever move into a minor league baseball stadium.

He hopes to hit a home run by turning his week behind the scenes at baseball into a full time TV show.

He's got a camera guy shooting the pilot for the show "Stadium Sleeper."