Tom Benson buys Cadillac of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Billionaire businessman and Saints and Pelicans owner Tom Benson announced today the acquisition of Cadillac of New Orleans.

Benson has added the Cadillac brand of luxury automobiles to his roster of dealerships, which also currently includes Best Chevrolet in Kenner and Mercedes-Benz of New Orleans.

Cadillac of New Orleans serves the New Orleans and southeast Louisiana communities. Benson’s association with General Motors dates back to 1955, when he first became a GM dealer.

Benson has owned the New Orleans Saints since 1985 and the New Orleans Pelicans since 2012.