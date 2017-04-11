× Thibodaux man who destroyed ex’s phone with hammer arrested

THIBODAUX – A Thibodaux man with an escalating pattern of domestic violence has been arrested after a string of run-ins with the mother of his child.

Jordan Dunbar, Sr., stole $40 from the victim on February 5, 2016, according to the Thibodaux Police Department.

When the victim demanded Dunbar return the stolen money, Dunbar stole her phone, smashed the phone with a hammer, and then told the victim she could now contact the police.

On January 22, 2017, Dunbar entered the victim’s home using keys he had stolen from her several days earlier and beat and choked the victim, who was asleep at the time of the attack.

Last Wednesday, April 5, the victim flagged down a TPD officer after Dunbar banged on the doors and windows of her car as she approached her home.

Officers found Dunbar at the victim’s home and arrested him on charges of home invasion, theft, simple battery, and simple criminal damage to property.

He is being held at the Lafourche Parish Detention Center on an $81,500 bond.