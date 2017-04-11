× Teenager robbed and carjacked by ‘group of juveniles’ in Gentilly

NEW ORLEANS – A teenager driving down Robert E. Lee Boulevard in Gentilly was robbed and carjacked by a group of juveniles.

The 16-year-old motorist stopped his vehicle at the intersection of Robert E. Lee and Wildair Drive to let a “group of juveniles” pass around 10 p.m. on April 10, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

One of the juveniles poked the teenage driver in the head, distracting him while a second juvenile snatched the driver’s cell phone out of his hand and ran away.

When the driver got out of his car to chase the cell phone thief, another juvenile jumped behind the wheel and drove off, wrecking the vehicle a short time later, according to the NOPD.

The cell phone and wrecked vehicle were both recovered.

No arrests have been made yet in connection to this case.