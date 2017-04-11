× Rudman’s to close in Metairie after 46-plus years in business

METAIRIE, La. — A local fixture on Veterans Boulevard is closing its doors after 46-plus years.

Rudman’s Card and Party Shop will close April 29.

The owners cite internet competition, the economy and the rising cost of operating expenses as the reasons for shuttering their business.

Rudman’s is having a store closing sale right now, but they are also working on a website, which should be up and running in a couple of weeks.

“We would like to thank our loyal customers who have supported us through these many years,” owners said in an announcement on the store’s Facebook page. “We value and treasure the many friendships we have developed.”