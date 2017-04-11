× NOPD looking for missing teen in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a teenager who ran away from her New Orleans East home just after midnight.

Thirteen-year-old Tiashea Snowden left home in the 7800 block of Sail Street around 12:15 a.m. this morning without her mother’s permission and has not been seen since, according to the NOPD.

Snowden is a habitual runaway, according to the NOPD.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt with white lettering, light-colored blue jeans and black and grey tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Tiashea Snowden is asked to contact Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070.