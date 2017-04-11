× Missing Bayou Blue woman last seen March 31

BAYOU BLUE, La. — Deputies in Lafourche Parish are asking for the public’s help in finding a Bayou Blue woman who’s been missing since March 31.

Kaitlyn Pinell Matherne, also known as Katie, was last seen about 11 p.m. March 31 in the Meadowland Subdivision in Bayou Blue where she lives.

Matherne is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds.

She has short-to-medium length blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a white tank top, black zippered sweatshirt, lime green sweat pants, multi-colored socks, and pink flip-flops.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (985) 532-4326 or 911.