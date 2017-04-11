× Man booked for spray-painting graffiti on St. Louis Cathedral

NEW ORLEANS — A man was arrested early Monday morning after a security guard saw him spray-painting graffiti on the side of St. Louis Cathedral in Jackson Square.

According to NOPD, the Jackson Square security guard spotted Thomas Stewart, 23, vandalizing the historic building about 1:15 a.m. Monday.

A State Police unit was called to investigate, but Stewart fled before the trooper arrived.

The trooper got a description of Stewart and broadcast it over NOPD radio.

Another officer spotted Stewart walking at the intersection of Bourbon and Toulouse streets.

Anyone with information on Stewart is asked to contact the Eighth District station at 504-658-6080 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.