Looking for a nice tradition to add to the Easter dinner table? Try stuffed artichokes

NEW ORLEANS — We’re getting close to Easter, and the dinner tables will soon be full of food, family and loved ones.

If you’re looking for a New Orleans-Sicilian tradition to add to the table, have you thought about stuffed artichokes?

It may be crawfish season in Louisiana, but seafood vendors here are selling lots and lots of this New Orleans favorite.

We stopped by Deanie’s, Fisherman’s Cove and Irene’s, and all of them had plenty of stuffed artichokes to take home.

“We actually sell a ton of them. It’s an Italian dish but everybody buys them,” said Fisherman’s Cove Manager Rene Cross. “Probably one in five customers here buy one of them. There’s no other place that has our flavor or seasoning like we do here in the South.”

If you have an open spot on your Easter dinner table, try an artichoke — or make your own!

Here’s a recipe from Emeril.