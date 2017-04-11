× Local SPCA volunteer in the running for $10K shelter grant; voting under way now

NEW ORLEANS — This year, in honor of National Volunteer Week, Hill’s Pet Nutrition – through its Hill’s Food Shelter & Love program – is hosting a Shelter Heroes Contest, offering $10,000 grants to five shelter volunteers across the country who go above and beyond for their shelters and the pets in their care.

One of the 10 finalists is a local pet hero who has been volunteering with the Louisiana SPCA since Hurricane Katrina.

Barbara Comarda spearheaded a transport program to find homes for hundreds of dogs in the aftermath of the storm. Since then, she’s logged over 10,000 volunteer hours and does so much to support the animals in the SPCA’s care.

With more than 7.6 million companion animals entering shelters each year, it takes a tremendous amount of care, money and volunteer hours to support the pets in need in the community.

You can watch Comarda’s story and vote here.

Voting ends on Friday, April 14, then five winners will be selected based upon the number of votes received on the contest platform.