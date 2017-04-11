Kids love the Fidget Spinner and so do some parents!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, LA -- If your kids haven't asked you for a Fidget Spinner yet, they probably will. Oh, and you might like one, too.

To better understand the gadgets, you need to know their history.

In 2012, a Kickstarter campaign raised more than $6 million for a gadget called a Fidget Cube. The cubes are covered in toggles, switches, rollers, and other features that are ideal for fidgeting. The company that makes them thinks they're ideal for everyone from those with attention issues to other who just have to be moving all the time. The company calls the cubes, "The ultimate stress relieving cube."

Following the success of the cubes, the company released a line of spinners, which are basically propeller-shaped gadgets with ball bearings that allow them to spin.

Well, the spinners became popular with kids, and not just those who like to be moving around all the time. Turns out, the kids enjoy competing to see who can come up with the best tricks or keep their gadget spinning the longest.

Toy stores in the New Orleans area try to keep their stores stocked with the spinners, but not just for kids. Adults also used the gadgets because they have a calming quality to them.

One store worker told us that a man purchased a spinner because he tends to bite his nails while watching television and hoped the gadget would give him another way to keep his hands occupied.

The company that created the cubes and spinners sells them for about $20. Here's a link if you're interested.

