How David Ross danced through the Cubs’ banner-raising ceremony

CHICAGO -- The historic 2016 World Series rain gave the Cubs and their faithful fans a chance to breathe during game seven in Cincinnati, which ended in victory for the world champs. Again on Monday, a rain delay worked out exceedingly well for the team.

David Ross, one of the team's most beloved members of that championship team, couldn't be there to watch them raise a banner that was 108 years in the making because he is currently crushing it on Dancing With The Stars.

The retired catcher asked the Cubs to show him competing on DWTS in the event of a rain delay, and they fulfilled his request.

He's not able to be with u at Wrigley @Cubs, but @D_Ross3 is watching you backstage at @DancingABC pic.twitter.com/9tVuxxquz5 — Erin Andrews (@ErinAndrews) April 11, 2017

Ross, who is playfully called "Grandpa" or "Gramps," thanked the Cubs for successfully making him tear up, twice. Not only did the did fans get to see Ross dance to "Forever Young," the song he used as his walk-up music for the 2016 season, but he also gained some votes.

When asked about his favorite memories, Ross replied to no surprise that 2016 with his teammates was high on the list. Ross became the oldest player to ever hit a home run in a World Series game, if that says anything about the kind of season he had.

The weather eventually cleared, and the celebration of the Cubs' first series triumph in over a century continued. Though the timing didn't work out for David Ross, he still danced the night away for his teammates.