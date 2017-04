NEW ORLEANS — Tulane head coach Willie Fritz said he’s close to naming a starting quarterback. And junior college transfer Jonathan Banks is the leader in the clubhouse.

Fritz made his comments to reporters after the Green Wave had spring practice Tuesday.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Last season, Tulane was 118th out of 128 teams in the FBS in total offense. The Wave was 126th in passing offense.

Tulane's spring game is April 22 at 10 a.m.