Dr. Peter Gold, med student shot while trying to help stranger, speaks out on national TV

NEW ORLEANS -- "I remember being right there and looking at this guy in the face as he held his gun to me. He told me at point blank, ‘I’m going to kill you.’"

Dr. Peter Gold, who was a Tulane medical student when he was shot while trying to help a stranger, appeared on the TODAY show Tuesday morning. He watched the surveillance video of the night he was shot for the first time on national television.

The shooting happened in November 2015 about 4:30 a.m., when Gold was driving by St. Mary and Magazine streets and saw a man dragging a woman down the street at gunpoint.

Gold got out of his vehicle to help, and that's when his shooter, Euric Cain, tried to rob him. When Gold told him he had no money, Cain shot him once in the abdomen.

He tried to shoot Gold again two more times, but his gun jammed and no more shots were fired.

Surveillance video released to the public shows Gold being shot and also shows Cain trying to shoot Gold in the head. Watch the video above.

"For me that’s the most surreal part," Gold said. "My back was to him at that time. If this video never came out, I don’t think any of us would have known that happened. I just think it’s a question we continue to ask. I’m just very lucky and fortunate."

Gold, now a doctor, read a statement in court the day Cain was sentenced to 54 years in prison for the shooting and for a string of other crimes, including raping a couple a day after shooting Gold.

"I woke up two days later in the hospital surrounded by family and a group of best friends," Gold said in court. "This moment will forever be the happiest moment in my life. I was alive. You hadn’t killed me. And with my family by my side, I knew I would bounce back stronger than ever. Strong enough to stand face-to-face with you again."

Gold has since started a nonprofit, Strong City, that raises money to give to community-based organizations working with under-served youth.

"One of the first things I started talking about with my family and friends when I woke up in the hospital … is what happened in somebody’s life that they were able to create such violence with such ease? Without even thinking about it," Gold said in his interview.