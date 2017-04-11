× Cookin’ with Nino: Spice-n-Ice Seafood Boil

Ingredients:

1 kit of Spice-N-Ice (including the Dry Seasoning and Liquid Concentrate)

Seafood of choice

Instructions:

Bring water to a boil. Add one bag of Spice-N-Ice dry seasoning with desired choice of seafood. Once the water comes to a rolling boil again, use the chart to determine the correct cooking time. After your seafood has finished cooking turn burner off and add one bag of Spice-N-Ice liquid concentrate (frozen or ice cold) into the pot and stir. This will slow down and stop the cooking process. Let desired seafood soak for the indicated time on the chart. (No need to add citrus, butter, or liquid crab boil etc. ) Strain. Serve. Enjoy!

Tip: If boiling vegetables separate use only ½ of the Spice-N-Ice dry seasoning for perfect vegetables every time!

