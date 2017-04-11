× 13 buildings, 9 vehicles shot up in Mt. Hernon

MT. HERNON, LA – Gunfire erupted overnight in Washington Parish, leaving 13 buildings and nine vehicles peppered with bullet holes in the Mt. Hernon area.

The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office said it does not know how many people were firing weapons between 3:30 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. on April 11, but they know shots were fired from a “small caliber weapon” from a pickup truck.

One homeowner returned fire at the occupants of the truck, but it is unclear whether the occupants or the vehicle were struck, according to the WPSO.

“It is inconceivable that anyone would be so callous as to fire a weapon into houses and vehicles in this otherwise peaceful rural community while homeowners are asleep in their own beds,” Sheriff Randy Seal said. “Our officers will continue to work this case and we hope to eventually identify the shooters and put them in jail where they belong.”

Wildlife and Fisheries Agents have joined WPSO patrol deputies and detectives in the investigation.

The public is asked to call Lt. Tom Anderson at (985) 661-2024 with information which might lead to identification of the vehicle or shooters.