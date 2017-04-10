× Woman attacks ex with shovel handle at Easter egg hunt

THIBODAUX – An Easter egg hunt in Thibodaux turned violent after an estranged couple beat each other with a shovel handle in the parking lot of a public park.

Twenty-five-year-old Florence Robinson showed up at an Easter egg hunt in Peltier Park around 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 9, to confront 33-year-old Junius Boyd Jr., her ex-boyfriend, according to the Thibodaux Police Department.

Robinson accosted Boyd as he was attempting to leave his car, shattering the vehicle’s rear window with the shovel handle and hitting Boyd on his arm with it when he exited his vehicle.

Boyd then took the shovel handle away from Robinson and began beating her with it, causing a laceration on her head, according to the TPD.

Investigators believe the couple had broken up earlier that day.

Robinson was taken to a hospital for treatment and was arrested for aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon, simple criminal damage to property, and disturbing the peace when she was released.

Boyd was arrested for aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon.

Both are being held at the Lafourche Parish Detention Center, according to the TPD.