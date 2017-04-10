What’s for dinner? New Orleans mom of 3 serves up a cookbook of homemade poetry

April 10, 2017 | Updated: 4:41 p.m., April 10, 2017

NEW ORLEANS - Standing at her stove, Schunel Harleaux is in heaven.

WGNO News with a Twist features reporter Wild Bill Wood says this New Orleans mother of three is serving up a brand new cookbook.

It's deep dish.  And it includes a healthy serving of Schunel's poetry.

It's a cookbook and a poetry book.

For Schunel, cooking is her therapy.  And poetry just makes the experience even more therapeutic.

The book is called "Love to Feast: Poetry Cookbook."

Advertisement

You can get your copy online right now. It's in paperback now.

The cost is $30.  All you have to do to get your copy, just click right here.