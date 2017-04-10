Watch Tim McGraw and Faith Hill reveal a fan’s baby’s gender

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Country music superstar power couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill kicked off their Soul2Soul tour in New Orleans Friday night with a big surprise for a lucky fan.

McGraw spotted a fan’s sign in the crowd at the Smoothie King Center asking the musicians to reveal the gender of the fan’s baby.

Not one to pass up an opportunity to connect with fans, or an easy laugh, McGraw quickly grabbed the sign and got ready for the big reveal.

“And the Oscar goes to…” McGraw joked. “It says ‘La La Land!’”

Hill quickly snatched the sign away from her husband and shouted “It’s a boy!” much to the delight of the crowd.

The fan and his wife are expecting their fourth child.

McGraw and Hill will take their Soul2Soul show on the road for most of this year, culminating with a final show at the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn on October 27.