× Walk-On’s sports bar set to open in Clearview Mall

METAIRIE – Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar will soon open a new location inside the Clearview Mall in Metairie.

The Clearview location will open for business at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 17.

The first 25 dine-in customers will receive a mini football signed by New Orleans Saints quarterback and Walk-On’s co-owner Drew Brees.

“Walk-On’s has been a huge hit in New Orleans and all across the Bayou State, so we’re really excited to give Metairie a Walk-On’s all its own,” Brechtel Hospitality owner Kyle Brechtel said in a press release. “Our menu features some of the best food you’ll find anywhere, and our game-day atmosphere is perfect for sports fans of all ages. The restaurant has 60 TVs, so you’ll never miss a play.”

Brechtel Hospitality also owns the Walk-On’s location on Poydras Street in New Orleans.

“Kyle and his team have done an extraordinary job with their new restaurant, and I know how excited they are to open Metairie’s first Walk-On’s,” said Brandon Landry, co-founder and owner of Walk-On’s Enterprises. “They built a great restaurant and hired a great staff. The community is going to be really impressed.”

Walk-On’s now has 12 locations: four in Baton Rouge, two in New Orleans, one each in Lafayette, Houma, Shreveport, Lake Charles and Bossier City, La., and one in Lubbock, Texas.

Advertisement

Other locations are on the way in Alexandria and Prairieville, La.; Austin, Beaumont, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Tyler, Texas; Auburn and Tuscaloosa, Ala.; Gainesville and Tallahassee, Fla., Gulfport, Miss.; and Knoxville and Nashville, Tenn.