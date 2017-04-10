Tornado-ravaged homes in New Orleans East still gutted two months later

NEW ORLEANS – It’s been two months since parts of New Orleans East were devastated by a tornado that swept through the area.

Since then, debris has been cleared from the streets, but many homes look relatively untouched.

WGNO-TV reporter Jacqueline Mazur toured what was left of the home of one victim after the storm hit. Mazur then caught up with her again Monday to talk about recovery efforts.

Tornado victim Desiree George says it’s been a long process, and she’s still waiting for an appraisal from her insurance company.

George survived Katrina and rebuilt at this same location.

The National Weather Service says the tornado that tore through New Orleans East was the strongest reported in the city since record keeping began in 1950.

Dozens of people were injured, and more than 5,000 homes were damaged. Of those, about 700 were seriously damaged. Hundreds of people were displaced for several days after the tornado.