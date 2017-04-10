Tulane med student shot trying to help woman to be interviewed by Matt Lauer Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Dr. Peter Gold, the man who was shot in the Lower Garden District in November 2015 while trying to help a woman who was being dragged down the street, will be featured on TODAY Tuesday.

Gold, who was a Tulane University medical student when the shooting happened, will be interviewed by Matt Lauer.

TODAY's website says it's an exclusive interview and Gold's first since Euric Cain shot him in the early morning hours near St. Mary and Magazine streets.

The website says Gold will also watch the terrifying surveillance footage for the first time. Watch the video above.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m., when Gold was driving by and saw a man dragging a woman down the street.

Gold got out of his vehicle to help, and that's when Cain shot him once in the abdomen. He tried to shoot Gold again two more times, but his gun jammed and no more shots were fired.

Gold is now a doctor.

Cain was sentenced to 50-plus years in prison for a string of crimes, including shooting Gold, trying to kidnap the victim and raping a couple a day after shooting Gold.