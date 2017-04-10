× State board to vote on revoking teaching certificate for Destrehan teacher convicted of sexual relationship with student

BATON ROUGE – The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education is set to vote March 18 on whether to revoke the teaching certificate for a former Destrehan High teacher convicted of having a sexual relationship with a female student.

Kimberly Naquin, 27, pleaded guilty as charged and without a plea agreement March 13 to carnal knowledge of a juvenile, a felony, and prohibited sexual contact between a teacher and a student, a misdemeanor.

A district judge gave Naquin a suspended five-year prison sentence for the felony and ordered Naquin to serve five years of active probation. The judge also suspended a six-month jail sentence for the misdemeanor and ordered her to serve six months of inactive probation.

According to the BESE agenda, Naquin’s certificate has already been suspended, and the grounds for permanently taking her teaching certificate is her felony conviction.

Naquin will have to register as a sex offender for 15 years, undergo a psychological evaluation and receive treatment if needed and have no contact whatsoever with the victim for one year, the judge ordered.

Naquin was the victim’s world history teacher and sought the relationship with the minor student one week after her 16th birthday, keeping her at school after class hours, the victim told the judge in impact testimony.

The victim testified that Naquin cried after sexual encounters and said she’d go to jail and threatened to kill herself. The victim said that it was only after therapy that she learned she was manipulated by her teacher.

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office started the investigation in January 2016, after the victim’s mother learned of Naquin’s actions.

The Kenner Police Department assumed the investigation after learning the illegal activities occurred in Naquin’s apartment on Loyola Drive.

“Kimberly Naquin broke my child. She broke my family,” the victim’s mother testified.

The victim’s father testified his daughter’s psychological distress was “the result of the selfish predatory actions of the teacher.”