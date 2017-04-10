Sensational Seersuckers: New trends in seersucker fashion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - With the temperatures heating up, many are scouring their closets for the ever-cool, always breathable seersucker suits and dresses. This spring, stores are seeing new trends, and News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez went on a little seersucker shopping trip.

The seersucker made its debut in New Orleans in the early 1900s. It was originally a worker's outfit, which transformed into a suit to wear on hot and humid days.

"It's almost historical in New Orleans. Seersuckers are just a thing," Jason Tonglet, manager at Vineyard Vines, said.

Fast forward to now, and the trend seems to be about wearing elements of the seersucker like a tie or shorts.

"It is the trend in the springtime. Seersuckers feel good because of the way they are made. It's a lightweight cotton fabric. Here in our store, we use a little bit of stretchy material to make it fit even more comfortably. Seersuckers are perfect for our weather because down here we get hot and humid earlier than other parts of the country. It's just great to be here wearing something that's a little more breathable," he said.

The Ogden Musuem of Southern Art will be hosting its annual "Sippin' in Seersucker" event at The Shops at Canal Place on Friday, April 21 from 6 to 9 p.m.

All proceeds from "Sippin' in Seersucker" benefit the Ogden Museum.

For tickets and information, click HERE.