Seither’s, where Louisiana seafood gets international twists

HARAHAN, La. -- Folks from Harahan have been savoring the flavors of Seither's Seafood for over a decade.

The little seafood shop and restaurant is very well known for having some of the area's best boiled seafood. They also are a great place for poboys - four-time winners at the Poboy Festival.

What you might not know about Seither's is that when it comes to the menu, owner Jason Seither is a bit of a mad scientist.

You see, Jason loves to play with fresh Louisiana seafood. Jason says Mexican and Asian influences are a couple of twists that he uses to kick up his seafood dishes.

One of those dishes is called the volcano. This visually stunning dish is like a seafood taco salad on steroids. Jason places an inverted taco-salad shell on a bed of fresh lettuce and proceeds to load this dish up with some seriously delicious seafood to make what looks like an exploding volcano.

Seither uses seared tuna, plump Louisiana shrimp, avocado, a generous portion of fresh snow crab salad garnished with finely shredded carrots and a combination of sauces to bring this dish to life. It is amazing! The snow crab is so rich and velvety. It is truly the star of the dish. The seared tuna and shrimp finish off any seafood cravings you may have. Seither uses eel sauce, spicy mayo and sriracha sauce to really make this dish sing. It is really something to both see and taste.

We also checked out one of Seither's poboys. They offered us up a blackened shrimp and avocado poboy. Wow! One taste of this sandwich and you will completely understand just why Seither's has won at the Poboy Festival four times.

Here is the really interesting part of the story. Seither tells us that they won with a different poboy each time.

We also tried a Seither family recipe, oysters on the half shell topped with crab meat stuffing and baked in the oven. They were fantastic! We tried a half dozen of them. If you ordered a dozen along with another appetizer it would certainly be enough to make a meal.

If you aren't feeling adventurous, no worries. The fine folks at Seither's also offer up great boiled and fried seafood favorites. So adventurous or not, get to Seither's for great seafood favorites and cutting edge entrees to please any palate.