Racquel Smith posts loving tribute on anniversary of Will Smith's death

NEW ORLEANS – The widow of former New Orleans Saints player Will Smith posted a touching tribute to her late husband on the one year anniversary of his death.

Racquel Smith posted a photo gallery to her Instagram page on the evening of April 9, almost one year to the hour since Will Smith was shot by Cardell Hayes after a road rage incident Uptown.

“At this almost exact moment our world forever changed,” Racquel Smith wrote in the caption. “This exact moment, I feared the unknown. This exact moment you became God’s angel.”

Racquel Smith, who was shot in the legs as the couple returned from French Quarter Fest with friends, expressed her regret that she wasn’t at her husband’s side during his last minute.

“I wish I could have held your hand as you took your last breath,” she said.

Hayes, who was convicted of manslaughter and attempted manslaughter on December 11 after six days of emotional testimony from more than 20 witnesses, will be sentenced on April 19.

“Today I celebrate your life and love,” she wrote. “Rest in Gods Paradise. Until we meet again, please come visit me in my dreams. Goodnight my King…”