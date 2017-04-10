How many ways can you eat a strawberry? Take a bite out of the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PONCHATOULA, La - This is the strawberry capital of the universe.

That's why the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival is the place to be.

It's three days of non-stop strawberry fun.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is at the festival LIVE for all the fun and mostly for the food.

On the menu: strawberry funnel cakes, strawberry shortcake (of course), strawberry beignets, chocolate covered strawberries and even fried strawberries.

The folks around Ponchatoula, Louisiana say their strawberries are the best because the soil there is so good.

It's hard to tell what's sweeter? The strawberries from Ponchatoula. Or the people.