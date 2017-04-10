× Deadly crash on I-610 leaves motorcyclist dead

NEW ORLEANS – A deadly five-vehicle pileup claimed the life of a motorcyclist on Interstate 610 last night.

The accident occurred just before midnight on April 9 on 610 near the I-10 juncture and the Louisa Street exit.

The pileup began when a Nissan car crashed into the right side of the flyover bridge, according to the NOPD.

An oncoming Infiniti and Mercedes Benz both slowed down to avoid the disabled Nissan when a Hummer SUV crashed into the Mercedes, causing a chain reaction that propelled the Mercedes into the Infinity.

A man and a woman on a Harley Davidson motorcycle then crashed into the Infiniti, and the man, who the NOPD believes was driving the motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The female motorcycle rider was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No other injuries were reported, and toxicology results are pending for the remaining drivers, according to the NOPD.

Traffic Fatality Investigator Danny Ellis is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 658-6210 with any information regarding this incident.