The Northshore celebrates Easter early, for a cause

COVINGTON;La--The fifth annual Rubber Duck Regatta and EGGStravaganza, took place Sunday on the north shore at Lakeview Regional Medical Center.

The day is filled with family-friendly festivities, which include an Easter Egg hunt with 15,000 eggs for three separate age groups: ages nine-12, ages four and under, and then ages five to eight; live entertainment; arts and crafts from Nonna Randazzo’s Bakery as well as the Children’s Museum of St. Tammany, and the famous Quack-Off beauty contest, all for a nominal fee of $1 per person.

Of course there was a guest appearance by the Easter Bunny.

The day culminates with the Rubber Duck Regatta when one lucky duck will won $500 for crossing the finish line first.

All proceeds from this event go to the construction of Kids Town, a western-style railroad town designed for interactive play.

"We need places like kids town in St. Tammany Parish," said northshore parent, Maria Saluto. "We either have to drive all the way to Hammond or all the way in to New Orleans if we want to take our kids to an interactive place like Kids' Town, I'm so excited for it to be complete."

Officials say that nearly 3,000 people attended Sunday's fundraiser. Programming is scheduled to begin at Kids' Town in the next 60-90 days.