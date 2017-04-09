Ponchatoula’s sweet strawberries make for a sweet festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PONCHATOULA, La.- Thousands of people enjoyed the 46th annual Strawberry Festival in Ponchatoula's Memorial Park over the weekend. If you wanted your strawberries on a funnel cake, or deep fried, or even in a daiquiri, the choice was yours.

Families said this festival is wonderful because it honors such a delicious fruit. Everyone has their favorite way of eating a strawberry!

Robbie Gomez with Johnsdales Farms said, "We eat them natural. We don't put anything on them. Well, maybe a little condensed milk every now and then. We take them, wash them, and eat them just like that. The best way really is to eat them out in the field."