Ponchatoula’s sweet strawberries make for a sweet festival

April 9, 2017 | Updated: 6:05 p.m., April 9, 2017

PONCHATOULA, La.- Thousands of people enjoyed the 46th annual Strawberry Festival in Ponchatoula's Memorial Park over the weekend.  If you wanted your strawberries on a funnel cake, or deep fried, or even in a daiquiri, the choice was yours.

Families said this festival is wonderful because it honors such a delicious fruit.  Everyone has their favorite way of eating a strawberry!

Robbie Gomez with Johnsdales Farms said, "We eat them natural.  We don't put anything on them.  Well, maybe a little condensed milk every now and then.  We take them, wash them, and eat them just like that. The best way really is to eat them out in the field."

 