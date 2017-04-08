John Curtis Defeats Jesuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, La. -- John Curtis used 4 home runs to defeat Jesuit Saturday 11-2. Patriots junior first baseman, Cade Beloso led the way at the plate with 2 of those homers, finishing 3-3 with 5 RBI. His first home run was a 3-run shot in the first inning and his second was a solo shot to lead-off the third.

“We felt good today," Beloso said. "I could tell in BP that this was going to be a good day because the energy was high. We were just barreling balls. That was definitely one of the best hitting showcases we’ve played this year.”

"The wind doesn’t blow out often here," said John Curtis Head Coach Jeff Curtis. "We finally got a favorable wind and we were able to get the ball up in the wind and put some good barrels on the ball. I was really, really proud of the way we swung the bat.”

Ian Landreneau got the win for Curtis (21-5, 8-1 District 9- 5A), pitching a complete game, striking-out 6 and only giving-up 2 hits and 2 runs.

“It was amazing," Landreneau said. "It was awesome. The energy in the dugout was great. Everything went well today. It takes all the pressure off my back. All I’ve got to do is go throw strikes. I know my defense has my back all the time.”