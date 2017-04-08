Easter egg hunts take over City Park and New Orleans East

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Saturday, at City Church New Orleans they hosted its 5th annual Egg Drop, featuring 50,000 candy-filled eggs. The festivities included face painting, live entertainment, field games, concessions and pictures with the Easter Bunny. Children from throughout the New Orleans metropolitan area aged 0-18 participated in this modern twist to the traditional Easter Egg Hunt. Admission and participation in the Egg Drop were free.

Over at New Orleans City Park, they hid more than 30,000 candy-filled Easter eggs around the Amusement Park, including 100 golden eggs with special prizes hidden inside such as City Park attraction tickets for Carousel Gardens or City Putt.