Volunteers needed this month at Chalmette National Cemetery

CHALMETTE, LA — The folks at the Chalmette National Cemetery are hoping you’ll lend a hand for their Volunteer Month.

You’re invited to roll up your sleeves and get involved from April 10-27.

Click here to sign up.

Volunteers will learn from experts about how to document, realign, and clean deteriorating headstones. Many of the headstones are hundreds of years old.

This is the second year for the event. As many as 60 volunteers can participate each day. Organizers ask that volunteers be at least 13 years old, but you don’t need to have any previous experience or special skills.

The project has some big names organizing and participating in it, including the National Trust for Historic Preservation, National Parks Service, HOPE Crew volunteers, National Center for Preservation Technology and Training, Jean Lafitte National Historic Park, West Virginia School of Medicine, and Chalmette High School.

A big kickoff celebration is planned for Monday, April 10, but you can get involved through the 27th of the month.