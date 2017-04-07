Uncorked: Wine crystals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Our popular Uncorked series is back, and thanks to Brady's Wine Warehouse, we've got lots of great advice on all things wine.

Today, Brady's wine consultant Richard Ellis is talking about wine crystals.

"A question I get all the time is, 'What are these crystals in my wine? Are they bad?'"

The answer, Ellis says, is no.

In fact, Ellis explains, when you see crystals in your wine, it means it's "a wine of quality."

Advertisement

"Don't be afraid," he says. "Enjoy them. They don't taste like anything."

If you have any questions about wine or wine and food pairings, stop by Brady's Wine Warehouse, check out their Facebook page or send an email to info@bradyswinewarehouse.com.