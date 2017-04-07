Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 7th Annual Best Chefs of Louisiana

"The American Culinary Federation New Orleans Chapter and We Heart Veterans have teamed up to host The Best Chefs of Louisiana to feature the outstanding chefs in our region... The chefs event gives recognition to select chefs and honors them for their contribution to the New Orleans culinary scene. It’s also an opportunity for them to showcase their talent by serving a sampling of their signature dishes to the attendees. In addition to the amazing food, the party will feature live entertainment, live and silent auctions and an open bar." - acfno.org

Tuesday, April 11, 2017

6pm-10pm

New Orleans Lakefront Airport 6001 Stars and Stripes Blvd #219, New Orleans, LA 70126

Happy Italian Pizzeria

Since opening the Happy Italian Pizzeria, Chef Lenny Minutillo, Jr. was a Best Chef in 2015 and this year, he won the Dessert category at the Girl Scouts Cookies & Cocktails Fundraising Competition. Chef Lenny enjoys working in the restaurant with his wife and son, Wendy and Gavin. His daughter, Laura, originated most of the desserts and salad dressings that are served on a daily basis.

Address: 7105 Jefferson Highway, Harahan, LA 70123

Phone: 504-305-4666

