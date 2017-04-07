Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival Starts Today

Fresh strawberries

Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival

The Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival is a FREE family friendly outdoor festival, filled with lots of great food, games, entertainment, and fun for people of all ages to enjoy.

  • April 7-9, 2017
  • Address
    • Memorial Park
    • 301 North Sixth Street
    • Ponchatoula, LA 70454
  • Schedule of Events
    • Friday, April 7th
      • 12:00pm – Rides, Food, & Game Booths Open
      • 5:00pm – Entertainment Begins
        • South Stage:
          • 5-7pm: Chase Tyler
          • 7:45-9:45pm: Perkins Road
        • North Stage:
          • 5:15pm: Introduction of Strawberry Royalty
          • 5:30-7:30pm: Justin Adams
          • 8:15-10:15pm: Category 6
      • 5:15pm – Introduction of Strawberry Royalty
    • Saturday, April 8th
      • 9:00am – Rides, Food, & Game Booths Open
      • 9:30am – Parade Starts Downtown
      • 11:45am – Entertainment Begins
        • South Stage:
          • 12:30-2:30pm: Lindsey Cardinale
          • 3-5pm: 5 Finger Discount
          • 5-5:30pm: Sack Races
          • 5:30-7:30pm: Sharon Schech
          • 8-10pm: Waylon Thibodeaux
        • North Stage:
          • 11:30-11:45am: Egg Toss
          • 11:45-1:45pm: No Idea
          • 1:45-2:15pm Strawberry Eating Contest
          • 2:15-4:15pm: After Hours
          • 4:15-5:30pm: Strawberry Auction
          • 5:30-8:00pm: The Dominos
          • 8:30-10:30pm: Triggerproof
      • 1:45pm – Parade Winners Announced
      • 4:15pm – Strawberry Auction: Bid on the “Best of the Best” Ribbon-winning Strawberries
    • Sunday, April 9th
      • 6:30am – Strawberry Strut Registration
      • 7:30am – Strawberry Strut 10K, 5K, & 1 Mile Fun Run
      • 9:00am – Worship Services, Memorial Park
      • 10:00am – Rides, Food, & Game Booths Open
      • 10:30am – Race Winners Announced
      • 11:00am – Entertainment Begins
        • South Stage
          • 12:45-2:45pm: Todd O’Neill
          • 2:45-3:30pm: Sack Races
          • 3:30-5:30pm: The Topcats
        • North Stage
          • 11-11:15am: Egg Toss
          • 11:15-12:45pm: Big Al & The Heavyweights
          • 12:45-1:30pm: Strawberry Eating Contest
          • 1:30-3:30pm: Wiseguys
          • 4-6pm: Bag of Donuts
      • 6:00pm – Festival Closes

Click here for more information about the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival.