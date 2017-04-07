Ponchatoula: A small town with a big love for strawberries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PONCHATOULA, La. - Ponchatoula is Americana at its finest.

It's a small town with a big love for strawberries.

With the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival happening this weekend, News with a Twist Travel Girl Stephanie Oswald found the Pevey family. They are steeped in strawberry royalty.

Rebecca Pevey was the 2006 Louisiana Strawberry Queen. Paul Pevey was the 2016 Strawberry King. Theresa Pevey was the 2010 Strawberry Queen, while Reggie Pevey was the grand marshal in 1990.

"And I'm proud of it," Reggie Pevey says.

We caught up with the Pevey family at Paul's Cafe, a local gathering spot that's been in the family for more than 40 years.

"The strawberry festival has always been the biggest weekend of the year for our family," Theresa Pevey says. "It's a lot like Christmas in Ponchatoula."

During the festival, the cafe is packed, and for the Peveys the only way to get time off is if you're wearing a crown or a royal sash.

"We didn't go to the festival much but it was all hands on deck with the cafe," Theresa Pevey says. "It's fun to actually see the other side of the festival."

Reggie Pevey beams with strawberry pride.

"I'm the father of the ex-king. I'm grandfather to the two beautiful queens," he says. "Been in Ponchatoula since 1953, and I love this little town."

While the buzz right now is all about the festival, this is what Ponchatoula is really all about: small town traditions and family ties that are sweeter than strawberries.