× Plan ahead for French Quarter Festival transportation

NEW ORLEANS – French Quarter Festival is back April 6-8, and the public is encouraged to be patient and prepared for heavy vehicular and pedestrian traffic by making transportation arrangements accordingly, according to the city of New Orleans.

Throughout the festival, beginning at 11 a.m. until 10 p.m., vehicular traffic on North Peters/Decatur Streets will be restricted when pedestrian traffic between Iberville and Dumaine Streets dictate the closure.

On Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9, beginning at 1:30 p.m. until 10 p.m., there will be a French Quarter closure in effect ranging from Canal Street to Dumaine Street and Rampart Street to the Mississippi River.

While the streets are closed to vehicular traffic, for-hire vehicles (taxis, limos, shuttle busses, pedicabs, and carriages) will be allowed access into the closed area as long as it is safe to do so. French Quarter residents, employees, and hotel guests will be allowed access as well, as long as it is safe to do so. Vehicular traffic will only be restricted when the pedestrian traffic dictates that the closure is necessary. Streets crossing Bourbon Street may be closed as pedestrian traffic becomes heavy. The listed hours are only the earliest and latest that these closures may take place.

Access passes to be allowed past the checkpoints are available at the Eighth District Police Station (334 Royal Street) for residents, business owners, employees and hotel guests.

Parking enforcement personnel will be monitoring for illegal parking, including blocking hydrants, driveways and sidewalks, or parking within 20 feet of a crosswalk, intersection or stop signs. Motorists are also reminded to park in the direction of travel on one-way streets and with the right wheel to the curb on two-way streets.

In addition, RTA services, including bus and streetcar service, may be interrupted during this event. Details on any route changes are available here.