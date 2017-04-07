× NOPD confiscates guns and drugs from felon who fled traffic stop

NEW ORLEANS – NOPD officers confiscated an assault-style rifle, a handgun with an extended magazine, drugs, and drug paraphernalia from the home of a convicted felon after he ran away from a routine traffic stop.

Thirty-seven-year-old Jameel Saleem fled from officers after the car he was driving was pulled over just before 10 a.m. on the corner of Tulip Street and Prentiss Avenue on April 5, according to the NOPD.

Officers were able to identify Saleem as the driver of the car and later caught up with him at his house in the 4900 block of Tulip Street.

Saleem surrendered peacefully after officers obtained a search warrant for the house, according to the NOPD.

Inside the house, officers found the rifle, a handgun, magazines for both weapons – including an extended clip for the handgun – scales, drugs, and other drug paraphernalia.

Saleem was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He also faces outstanding warrants from other jurisdictions, according to the NOPD.