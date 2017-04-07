National Beer Day! Drink a beer and do YOGA? Down the hatch with down dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ABITA SPRINGS, La - The teacher's name is Melissa. And she's a tough teacher.

She's an eye opening, leg lifting, back bending yoga teacher.

Yoga is workout.

You get thirsty. You need to drink.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood says when you get thirsty in Melissa's yoga class, you can belly up to the bar and hydrate with a cold beer.

It's yoga and beer. Or beer and yoga.

It's a class at the Abita Brewery in Abita Springs, Louisiana about an hour's drive from New Orleans.

Down the hatch with down dog. Sip it up with up dog.