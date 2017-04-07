Dem. leader wants debate over President Trump’s strike on Syria

WASHINGTON — House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi called on the House of Representatives Friday to return from its two-week break in order to debate whether to authorize military action against Syria, while other members of Congress openly debated whether President Donald Trump needs Congress’ blessing before additional engagement.

“The President’s action and any response demands that we immediately do our duty. Congress must live up to its constitutional responsibility to debate an Authorization of the Use of Military Force against a sovereign nation,” Pelosi wrote in a letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan, Friday, just 12 hours after US forces launched a missile strike on a Syrian airbase.

“As heartbreaking as (Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s) chemical weapons attacks on his own people was, the crisis in Syria will not be resolved by one night of airstrikes,” Pelosi wrote.

A senior House Republican aide said there was no schedule update from Ryan’s office and that they have nothing to add beyond his statement issued Thursday night, in which he supported Trump’s actions.

This action in Syria was appropriate and just. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/oIlOT65zTC — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) April 7, 2017

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have been broadly supportive of Trump’s decision to strike back after Syria’s chemical attack. But Democrats and some Republicans have said they now want more answers on what Trump’s next steps will be — and whether that will require Congress to authorize further action.

Speaking on the Senate Floor Friday morning, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said there will be an all senators briefing today about Syria and last night’s airstrikes.

Advertisement

“This was an action of consequence. It’s a clear signal from America that Bashar al-Assad can no longer use chemical weapons against his own people with impunity. Additionally, for the attention of all senators, we’ll have a briefing on this matter later today,” McConnell said.

Pelosi’s comments led a Democratic charge for Congress to vote to authorize military action in Syria. It’s a step Congress was unable — or unwilling — to take in 2013 when Obama decided to ask Congress for approval first before he would strike the regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Trump did not wait for that step, swiftly moving to respond to the chemical attack with a strike of 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles launched from US warships.

Advertisement

But Trump’s airstrike against Assad, in isolation, is more similar to Obama’s 2011 decision to use US warplanes to bomb Libya, which helped lead to the downfall of Moammar Gadhafi. Obama did not come to Congress before launching US military strikes in Libya, a decision that drew harsh criticisms from Republicans weary of an overreaching US military in the Middle East.