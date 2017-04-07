Cookin’ with Nino: No Salt Seasoning Blend

No Salt Seasoning Blend for Pan-Seared Salmon

Ingredients:

  • 1 tablespoon paprika
  • ½ tablespoon granulated garlic
  • ½ tablespoon onion powder
  • 2 teaspoons dry mustard
  • 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1 teaspoon celery seed
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon cracked black pepper
  • ¼ teaspoon dried thyme
  • ¼ teaspoon dried oregano
  • ¼ teaspoon dried basil
  • 6 (4 ounce) fillets salmon or trout
  • ¼ cup Brummel and Brown spread

Instructions:

  1. In a small bowl, mix together all dry ingredients set aside.  Heat a heavy cast iron pan on high heat until extremely hot, about 10 minutes.
  2. Sprinkle both sides of fillets with spice mixture, and gently pat mixture onto fish.
  3. Place Brummel and Brown Spread in skillet, let melt.  Place fillets into hot pan without crowding.  Cook until fish has a charred appearance, about 2 minutes.  Turn fillets, cook until charred.