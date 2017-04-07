Cookin’ with Nino: No Salt Seasoning Blend

No Salt Seasoning Blend for Pan-Seared Salmon
Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon paprika
- ½ tablespoon granulated garlic
- ½ tablespoon onion powder
- 2 teaspoons dry mustard
- 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1 teaspoon celery seed
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon cracked black pepper
- ¼ teaspoon dried thyme
- ¼ teaspoon dried oregano
- ¼ teaspoon dried basil
- 6 (4 ounce) fillets salmon or trout
- ¼ cup Brummel and Brown spread
Instructions:
- In a small bowl, mix together all dry ingredients set aside. Heat a heavy cast iron pan on high heat until extremely hot, about 10 minutes.
- Sprinkle both sides of fillets with spice mixture, and gently pat mixture onto fish.
- Place Brummel and Brown Spread in skillet, let melt. Place fillets into hot pan without crowding. Cook until fish has a charred appearance, about 2 minutes. Turn fillets, cook until charred.