× BREAKING: Pedestrian injured in hit and run in the French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is responding to reports of a hit and run on the corner of Conti and Chartres Streets in the French Quarter that left a pedestrian injured.

The intersection is near the French Quarter Fest’s Zydeco stage.

There have been no reports on the extent of the pedestrian’s injuries.

Stay tuned to WGNO for more information as this story develops.