Big Easy Bunny Hop

Big Easy Bunny Hop

The Big Easy Bunny Hop is an exciting, new annual event that centers around an “Adult Easter Egg Hunt.” (It’s really a pub crawl!)

  • Saturday, April 8, 2017
  • Generations Hall
    • 310 Andrew Higgins Drive
    • New Orleans, LA 70131
  • 3pm – 9pm
  • Includes the following bars:
    • Barcadia New Orleans
    • Manning’s
    • Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant
    • Dino’s Bar & Grill
    • The Rusty Nail
    • Generations Hall
  • Event is 21 and over
  • Tickets are $20.
    • Click here to purchase.

Each participant will receive a numbered Easter Egg to be validated at the designated bars on the Bunny Trail, and each location will have drink specials for all the hopping Bunnies. An after-party with a costume contest at Generations Hall awaits the Bunnies at the end of the trail. 

Keep those validated eggs with you, though: the after-party will feature a drawing for a total of $1,000.00 in cash prizes! (Remember: validated eggs must be submitted for the drawing!)

This event supports the Second Harvest Food Bank (www.no-hunger.org) by dedicating $10 of each ticket to go directly to Second Harvest.  This is your chance to help reduce Hunger in our community, all while having a hopping good time!

There will be a “Cutest Bunny” costume contest held during the after-party. Make sure your tails are fluffed and your ears are long!

Click here for more information about the Big Easy Bunny Hop.

Click here for to purchase tickets.