Big Easy Bunny Hop

The Big Easy Bunny Hop is an exciting, new annual event that centers around an “Adult Easter Egg Hunt.” (It’s really a pub crawl!)

Saturday, April 8, 2017

Generations Hall 310 Andrew Higgins Drive New Orleans, LA 70131

3pm – 9pm

Includes the following bars: Barcadia New Orleans Manning’s Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant Dino’s Bar & Grill The Rusty Nail Generations Hall

Event is 21 and over

Tickets are $20. Click here to purchase.



Each participant will receive a numbered Easter Egg to be validated at the designated bars on the Bunny Trail, and each location will have drink specials for all the hopping Bunnies. An after-party with a costume contest at Generations Hall awaits the Bunnies at the end of the trail.

Keep those validated eggs with you, though: the after-party will feature a drawing for a total of $1,000.00 in cash prizes! (Remember: validated eggs must be submitted for the drawing!)

This event supports the Second Harvest Food Bank (www.no-hunger.org) by dedicating $10 of each ticket to go directly to Second Harvest. This is your chance to help reduce Hunger in our community, all while having a hopping good time!

There will be a “Cutest Bunny” costume contest held during the after-party. Make sure your tails are fluffed and your ears are long!



Click here for more information about the Big Easy Bunny Hop.

Click here for to purchase tickets.