The Big Easy Bunny Hop is an exciting, new annual event that centers around an “Adult Easter Egg Hunt.” (It’s really a pub crawl!)
- Saturday, April 8, 2017
- Generations Hall
- 310 Andrew Higgins Drive
- New Orleans, LA 70131
- 3pm – 9pm
- Includes the following bars:
- Barcadia New Orleans
- Manning’s
- Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant
- Dino’s Bar & Grill
- The Rusty Nail
- Generations Hall
- Event is 21 and over
- Tickets are $20.
- Click here to purchase.
Each participant will receive a numbered Easter Egg to be validated at the designated bars on the Bunny Trail, and each location will have drink specials for all the hopping Bunnies. An after-party with a costume contest at Generations Hall awaits the Bunnies at the end of the trail.
Keep those validated eggs with you, though: the after-party will feature a drawing for a total of $1,000.00 in cash prizes! (Remember: validated eggs must be submitted for the drawing!)
This event supports the Second Harvest Food Bank (www.no-hunger.org) by dedicating $10 of each ticket to go directly to Second Harvest. This is your chance to help reduce Hunger in our community, all while having a hopping good time!
There will be a “Cutest Bunny” costume contest held during the after-party. Make sure your tails are fluffed and your ears are long!
Click here for more information about the Big Easy Bunny Hop.
Click here for to purchase tickets.