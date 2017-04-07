B-I-N-G-O: Ponchatoula High marching band runs Strawberry Fest bingo booth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PONCHATOULA, La. - The Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival is a good time, but it's also for a good cause.

A lot of groups benefit from the money made at the festival, including the high school band.

"Everyday its an adventure," says Ponchatoula High band director James Square.

That's especially true for Mr. Square, who played the tuba for Ponchatoula High School. He's a graduate of the class of '79.

"Everybody thinks it's favoritism toward the tuba because I played the tuba," he says. "But just let that be as it is, because we know that tuba is the backbone of the entire band."

The band depends heavily on festival revenue for its budget, which is why Square and his students will be out there running the Bingo Booth.

You might wonder what the prizes are for the bingo games. Square says it won't be a stuffed banana or a pepper with Jamaican hair.

"You win money," he says.

The Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival is April 6-8. Click here for event listings and directions.